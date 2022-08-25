Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 156 new cases for Aug. 18-24. The seven-day average is 22 cases per day. There were 20,164 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported 4 hospitalized COVID patients on Aug. 24, with none in the ICU. There have been no deaths in the county keeping the total at 372.
Wastewater surveillance for Aug. 7 through 13 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Aug. 18, that the community risk level for Indiana County remains at medium.
The CDC recommendations for medium risk are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms.
If you are at a high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 50.9 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,585 or 44.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,204 partially vaccinated.
There were 35 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,354 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and 57 second boosters administered for a total of 4,152 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 80.2 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.2 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.2 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.5 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last weeks hows that there were 11 vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19.
There were three administered last week to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with four administered last week for a total of 63 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.
