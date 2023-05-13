As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were nine new cases reported for Indiana County for the period May 4-10, down from 15 cases the previous week.
The seven-day average is 1.3 cases per day, down from 2.1.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were nine new cases reported for Indiana County for the period May 4-10, down from 15 cases the previous week.
The seven-day average is 1.3 cases per day, down from 2.1.
There were 1,973 cases reported statewide, up from the 1,813 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, May 10. Hospitalizations across the state decreased to 251, down from 259 the previous week. There were no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is 400.
The CDC report on May 11 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is low.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of April 29-May 5 indicates a decreased presence of COVID-19 since the last testing.
VACCINE DATA
There were 14 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of May 4-10, down from 15 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,739 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months. Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the Bivalent booster at 11.6 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.