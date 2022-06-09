Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 123 new cases for June 2-8.
The seven-day average is 18 cases per day. There were 22,564 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on June 8, with none in ICU and none on a ventilator.
There have been no deaths in the county. The total remains 360.
Wastewater surveillance for May 29 through June 4 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to medium. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. If you are high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions. People may choose to mask at any time.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.7 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,213 or 46.4 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,019 partially vaccinated.
There were 69 first booster shots administered, for a total of 18,900 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 147 second boosters administered for a total of 2,885 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups, at 45 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.2 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.1 percent.
Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19.
There were six administered and 19 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24; 76.8 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.