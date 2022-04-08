Indiana County saw an increase of 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
The seven-day average case count is three.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,161 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 353.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported two hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
Both patients are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, as of Thursday, 52.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,744 people, or 45.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,009 partially vaccinated.
There were 15 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,289 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.