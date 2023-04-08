As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 23 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 30-April 5, a decrease from 44 the previous week. The seven-day average is 3.3 cases per day, down from 6.3 cases per day last week.
There were 4,042 cases reported statewide, down from the 4,790 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.
The PA Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients and two in the ICU on Wednesday. Hospitalizations across the state continue to decrease to 566 from 610 the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 397.
The CDC report on Thursday shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and surrounding counties in the region is at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of March 26-April 1 is indicating that the presence of COVID-19 has remained stable since the last testing.
There were 22 bivalent boosters administered during the period of March 30-April 5, a decrease from 28 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,655 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months with only 12 primary vaccines administered this week.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.2 percent and the bivalent booster at 11.5 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.