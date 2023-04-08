COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 23 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period March 30-April 5, a decrease from 44 the previous week. The seven-day average is 3.3 cases per day, down from 6.3 cases per day last week.

There were 4,042 cases reported statewide, down from the 4,790 cases reported last week. New cases statewide have been decreasing since there were 15,719 reported on Jan. 4, 2023.