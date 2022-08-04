Indiana County saw an increase of 117 new cases for July 28-Aug. 3. The seven-day average is 17 cases per day. There were 24,748 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients on Aug. 3. There has been one death in the county bringing the total to 371.
Wastewater surveillance for July 24 through 30 shows a increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 50.7 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,504 or 44.6 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,132 partially vaccinated. Note that the eligible population has increased by 3,884 to include the age group 0-4.
There were 32 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,220 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 93 second boosters administered for a total of 3,924 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 46 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21 percent; 64 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.3 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last weeks hows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There was one administered last week and six for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 are now being reported with four administered last week for a total of 44 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.