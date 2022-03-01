Indiana County saw an increase of 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 967 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 20.
Statewide, there was an increase of 596 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 343. There were 19 deaths reported in February.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported nine hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Of the hospitalized patients, six are unvaccinated and three are vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,390 people, or 45.4 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,042 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 59 booster shots reported, for a total of 17,774 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.