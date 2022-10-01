COVID-19 23

While many counties in the region are showing improvement, Indiana County is seeing an increase in many areas.

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 172 new cases for Sept. 22-28, up from 154 for the previous week. The seven-day average has increased to 25 cases per day following the previous seven-day average of 22 cases per day. There were 15,205 cases reported statewide, down from the 18,981 cases reported last week.