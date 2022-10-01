While many counties in the region are showing improvement, Indiana County is seeing an increase in many areas.
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 172 new cases for Sept. 22-28, up from 154 for the previous week. The seven-day average has increased to 25 cases per day following the previous seven-day average of 22 cases per day. There were 15,205 cases reported statewide, down from the 18,981 cases reported last week.
There have been 686 cases reported for the period of Sept. 1 through 28. The daily average for September 2022 of 24.5 cases per day is up from the 19.9 cases per day for the previous month. The daily average for September 2021 was 36.9 cases per day and 10.3 for September 2020.
The PA Department of Health reported nine hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with one in the ICU and one on a ventilator, an increase from eight COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County; the total remains at 380.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reported on Sept. 29 shows that the community risk level for several counties in the region has improved. Most counties in the region are now at low risk including Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland, Blair, Bedford and Somerset. The risk level for Indiana County has been elevated to medium risk, and Cambria County remains at medium risk.
ISOLATION GUIDELINES (via PA Department of Health)
For non-health care personnel (This guidance does not apply to healthcare settings, non-healthcare congregate settings or people at higher risk for severe disease):
• Regardless of vaccination status, people who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days. If, after five days, the patient is asymptomatic or has resolving symptoms, their isolation is over; however, they should still wear a mask around others until Day 10.
• Individuals who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have received a booster vaccine or are within six months of receiving their primary vaccine series should wear a mask around others for 10 days, but do not need to quarantine.
• Those who are unvaccinated or who are eligible (i.e., more than six months after primary vaccine series) but have not yet received a booster vaccine must quarantine at home for five days, and then wear a mask around others until Day 10.
• All exposed individuals regardless of vaccination should test on Day 5 if possible.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties with 44.8 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated; 51 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.1 percent having received the first booster, and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were 12 first booster shots administered last week, for a total of 19,416 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021, and two second boosters administered for a total of 4,229 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population, with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. There have been little or no vaccinations for this younger age group over the past seven months. Data for young adults over the last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19 and four administered for the age group of 20-24.
There were 14 vaccinations reported for ages 0-4.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.