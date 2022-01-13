Indiana County saw an increase of 145 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 1,199 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 111.
There were 113 tests reported. The seven-day average is 104 tests per day.
There was one new death reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 312. There have been 15 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 33 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 26 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, four are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 31,739 cases reported Wednesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.5 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,579 people fully vaccinated and 4,915 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 309 booster shots reported for a total of 15,074 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.