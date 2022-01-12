Indiana County saw an increase of 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. There have been 1,054 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 110.
There were 47 tests reported. The seven-day average is 104 tests per day.
There were five new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 311. There have been 14 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 35 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and four on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 31 are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Statewide, there was an increase of 22,245 cases reported Tuesday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,504 people fully vaccinated and 4,913 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
There were 63 booster shots reported for a total of 14,765 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.