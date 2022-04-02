Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw no increase in new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday.
The seven-day average case count is two.
There were 821 cases reported statewide.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania logged no cases from March 25-31, and cases remain at 200 for the spring semester.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 352.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported three hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. One patient is unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the state Department of Health shows no cases in those birth to age 4 and three cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from March 23 to 29.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,697, or 45.8 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,001 partially vaccinated. There were 16 booster shots administered for a total of 18,208 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose.
It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 45 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.3 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.2 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.6 percent vaccinated.
Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were 43 administered to those ages 20 to 24 in that timeframe, for an increase of 1.7 percent in that time period.
That shows 76.9 percent of the population ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.