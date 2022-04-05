Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of one new case of COVID-19 reported on Monday. The seven-day average case count is two. There have been five cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 863 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 352.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported two hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. Both patients are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,717 people, or 45.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,004 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were 12 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,241 administered since Aug. 13.
