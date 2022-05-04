Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw eight new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday.
The seven-day average case count is nine.
There have been 21 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,134 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Tuesday, and the county total remains at 356.
The Department of Health reported one hospitalized COVID patient, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATAIn Indiana County, 52.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,974 people, or 46.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,009 partially vaccinated as of Tuesday.
Booster shot information was not reported Tuesday.
Wastewater surveillance for April 24-30 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.