As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on May 11, Indiana County saw an increase of 127 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last week, up from 67 the previous week. The seven-day average case count is 18, up from 10 in the previous week, the DOH reported May 11.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania had six cases for the last week as reported May 13, bringing the total to 228 for the semester.
Nineteen nursing home cases have been reported from May 7-13, eight of which were residents and 11 staff.
There have been no hospitalizations and no deaths reported in the last seven days. Total county deaths stand at 356.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67, with 76.9 percent of those age 5 to 24 unvaccinated.
POST-VACCINATION DATA
Seventy percent of reported COVID-19 cases, 82 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and 78 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.
In Indiana County, 52.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 46.2 percent of people fully vaccinated and 6.3 percent partially vaccinated.
Wastewater surveillance for May 8-14 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the IUP COVID Dashboard. The Pennsylvania Department of Health dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.