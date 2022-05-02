Indiana County saw an increase of seven new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday and six reported Sunday.
The seven-day average case count is eight.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,453 cases reported Saturday and 1,448 reported Sunday.
There was one new death reported in the county Saturday and none on Sunday, bringing the county total to 356.
The department of health reported no hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,961, or 46.1 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,009 partially vaccinated.
Booster shot information was not reported Saturday or Sunday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, IRMC, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.