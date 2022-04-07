Indiana County saw one new case of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. The seven-day average case count is two.
There have been six cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 859 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 353.
Indiana Regional Medical Center did not report on hospitalizations on Wednesday. The Department of Health reported two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,734 people, or 45.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,008 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 22 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,274 administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.