Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 137 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Friday. There have been 1,516 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 122.
There were 140 tests reported. The seven-day average is 113 tests per day. Statewide, there was an increase of 26,610 cases.
There was one new death reported in the county, bringing the total to 313. There have been 16 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 32 hospitalized COVID patients, with five in the ICU and three on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 21 are unvaccinated and 11 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, three are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows 21 cases in those birth to age 4 and 130 cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Jan. 5 to 11.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,619 people fully vaccinated and 4,958 partially vaccinated. There were 48 booster shots administered for a total of 15,205 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 39 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 11.3 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 20.1 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 22.8 percent vaccinated; and 65 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 26.8 percent vaccinated.
Weekly data for children and young adults shows 35 doses administered to those ages 5 to 9, or 469 children total. There were 20 doses administered in to those ages 10 to 14, for a total of 864. In 15 to 19 age group, there were 15 vaccines logged for total of 1,575. There were 28 administered to those ages 20 to 24, for a total of 2,461.
This shows 78.2 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Indiana Regional Medical Center, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.