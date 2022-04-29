Indiana County saw 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
The seven-day average case count is seven. There have been 131 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 2,564 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 355.
The Department of Health reported no hospitalized COVID patients.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,933 people, or 46.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,007 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
There were five booster shots reported, for a total of 18,540 administered since Aug. 13. There were 32 second booster shots reported, for a total of 1,523 administered since March 29.
Wastewater surveillance for April 17-23 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.