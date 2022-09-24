Indiana County saw an increase of 154 new cases for Sept. 15-21, down from 203 for the previous week. The seven-day average has improved to 22 cases per day, following the previous week’s seven-day average of 29 cases per day. There were 18,981 cases reported statewide, up from the 17,506 cases reported last week.
There have been 514 cases reported for the period of Sept. 1-21. The daily average for September 2022 of 24.5 cases per day is up from the 19.9 cases per day for the previous month but lower than the month of September in the prior two years. The daily average for September 2021 was 36.9 cases per day and 15.3 for September 2020.
The Department of Health reported eight hospitalized COVID patients and one on a ventilator on Sept. 21, an increase from seven COVID patients reported a week ago. There have been four deaths in the county bringing the total to 380.
Wastewater surveillance for Sept. 11-17 shows an decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Sept. 22 shows that the community risk level for several counties in the region has improved. The risk level has improved to low for Indiana, Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties. Blair, Bedford, Somerset and Jefferson counties continue to be at low risk. Cambria County remains at medium risk.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health recommendations when you may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive:
Individuals who have been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case should be tested regardless of the presence of symptoms. Close contacts are people who have been within 6 feet of a person with a confirmed COVID-19 infection for at least 15 minutes.
Persons who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and have received a booster vaccine or are within six months of receiving their primary vaccine series should wear a mask around others for 10 days, but do not need to quarantine.
Persons who are vaccinated or who are eligible (i.e., more than six months after primary vaccine series) but have not yet received a booster vaccine must quarantine at home for five days, and then wear a mask around others until Day 10.
All exposed persons regardless of vaccination should test on Day 5 if possible.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. As reported by the DOH on Wednesday, the county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties with 44.8 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated. Fifty-one percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
The percentage of the population getting the booster vaccine remains low with only 23.1 percent having received the first booster and 5.0 percent have received the second booster. There were seven first booster shots administered this week, for a total of 19,404 since it became available on Aug. 13, 2021; and four second boosters administered for a total of 4,227 since it became available on March 29, 2022.
The vaccination rate continues to be the lowest among the younger population with 80.4 percent of those ages 5-19 unvaccinated. There has been little or no vaccinations for this younger age group over the past seven months. Data for young adults over the last week shows there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19 and five administered for the age group 20-24. There were no vaccinations reported for ages 0-4.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.