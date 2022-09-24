COVID-19 23

Indiana County saw an increase of 154 new cases for Sept. 15-21, down from 203 for the previous week. The seven-day average has improved to 22 cases per day, following the previous week’s seven-day average of 29 cases per day. There were 18,981 cases reported statewide, up from the 17,506 cases reported last week.

There have been 514 cases reported for the period of Sept. 1-21. The daily average for September 2022 of 24.5 cases per day is up from the 19.9 cases per day for the previous month but lower than the month of September in the prior two years. The daily average for September 2021 was 36.9 cases per day and 15.3 for September 2020.

