Indiana County COVID-19 report
As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 48 new cases reported for Indiana County for Nov. 17-23 compared to 52 for the previous week. The seven-day average is 6.9 cases per day, a decrease from 7.4 cases per day for the previous week.
There have been 305 cases reported for the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 23 averaging 10.9 cases per day compared to 13.8 cases per day last month. There were 10,053 cases reported statewide, an increase from the 9,953 cases reported last week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients with none in the ICU on Wednesday, down from four the previous week. There have been no deaths reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 383.
Wastewater surveillance for Nov. 20-26 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC report on Nov. 17 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most counties in the region is at low risk.
There have been 508 bivalent boosters administered last week for a total of 7,244 bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022; 8.6 percent of the county population has received this booster. The bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
While there is an increase in the third booster (bivalent), that increase is among those who are fully vaccinated.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the undervaccinated population for several months. There were only three primary shots administered last week and 45.7 percent of the population of Indiana County fully vaccinated.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population; 16.6 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were four vaccinations administered to ages 0-4 and no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-24.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.