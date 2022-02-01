Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 58 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday. There have been 3,687 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 107.
Statewide, there was an increase of 4,894 cases reported Monday.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county remains at 324. There have been 27 deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 21 hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 14 are unvaccinated and seven are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,950 people, or 44.8 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,114 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.