Indiana County saw 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
The seven-day average case count is four. There have been 71 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,217 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 354.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported four hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, one is unvaccinated and three are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.2 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,875 people, or 46 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,004 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 10 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,467 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 10-16 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.