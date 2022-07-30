COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 124 new cases for July 21-27, a decrease from the 127 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average remains at 18 cases per day. There were 22,277 cases reported statewide, up from the 20,240 cases reported last week. The statewide total for the month is 74,336.

Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 420 cases for the month through July 27, exceeding the 75 cases for the entire month of July 2021 and 148 for the month of July 2020. The average cases per day are: July 2022 (15.6), July 2021 (2.4) and July 2020 (4.8).

