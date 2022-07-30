As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday, Indiana County saw 124 new cases for July 21-27, a decrease from the 127 reported for the previous week. The seven-day average remains at 18 cases per day. There were 22,277 cases reported statewide, up from the 20,240 cases reported last week. The statewide total for the month is 74,336.
Cases this summer continue to be higher than for the previous year. There are 420 cases for the month through July 27, exceeding the 75 cases for the entire month of July 2021 and 148 for the month of July 2020. The average cases per day are: July 2022 (15.6), July 2021 (2.4) and July 2020 (4.8).
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported five hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, down from nine reported a week ago. There were no deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 370.
Wastewater surveillance for July 24-30 is indicating an increasing presence of COVID-19.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County (low), Cambria County (medium risk) and Washington County (high risk) remains unchanged. The risk level for several counties has been elevated to medium risk, including Allegheny and Butler. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County is seeing very little increase in vaccinations as vaccine hesitancy continues to be an issue. The county is one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 50.7 percent of the eligible population of Indiana County has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Note that the eligible population has increased by 3,884 to include the age group of 0-4.
The percentage of eligible population getting the booster vaccine is also low with 51.2 percent of those fully vaccinated having received the booster, and 20 percent of those having received the first booster have received the second booster.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated. Ages 5-9 show the lowest vaccination rate with 87.9 percent unvaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows seven vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were no vaccines administered last week to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for age 0-4 are now being reported with four administered last week for a total of 40 administered.
