Indiana County saw an increase of nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday.
The seven-day average case count is five. There have been 40 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 1,232 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Wednesday, and the county total remains at 354.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported five hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU and none on ventilators. All five patients are vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.1 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,798 people, or 45.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,020 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday.
There were 43 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,387 administered since Aug. 13.
Wastewater surveillance for April 3-9 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
