Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw an increase of 14 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday. There have been 56 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 15. There were 1,080 cases reported statewide. Indiana University of Pennsylvania reported one cases, logged from Feb. 25 to March 2, for a total of 199 reported for the spring semester.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 344. There has been one death reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported nine hospitalized COVID patients, with four in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Of the hospitalized patients, five are unvaccinated and four are vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, three are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
Most recent county data for children from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows five cases in those birth to age 4 and eight cases in those ages 5 to 18, logged from Feb. 23 to March 1.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.7 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,448, or 45.5 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,018 partially vaccinated. There were 22 booster shots administered for a total of 17,847 since Aug. 13.
Indiana County ranks 58 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose. It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 44 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.4 percent vaccinated; 51 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.2 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19, with 23.3 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.1 percent vaccinated. Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows 24 vaccinations total administered to those ages 5 to 19, an increase of 0.8 percent. There were 50 administered to those ages 20 to 24 in that timeframe, for an increase of 2 percent. This shows 77.1 percent of those ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
