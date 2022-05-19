Indiana County saw an increase of 117 new cases of COVID-19 for May 12-18. There have been 278 cases reported this month. The seven-day average case count is 17.
There were 27,997 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported four hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday, with none in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
There have been two deaths reported in the county, bringing the total to 358.
Wastewater surveillance for May 8-14 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
VACCINE DATA
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 59 of 67 counties; 52.5 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,072, or 46.2 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,020 partially vaccinated.
There were 63 first booster shots administered, for a total of 18,728 administered since Aug. 13, and 281 second booster shots administered for a total of 2,283 since it became available March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups, at 45 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.3 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week show three vaccinations administered to those age 5 to 19. There were eight administered the previous week and 20 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
That shows 76.8 percent of the population ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard. The Pennsylvania DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.