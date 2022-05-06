Indiana County saw 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.
The seven-day average case count is 12. There have been 53 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 3,126 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Thursday, and the county total remains at 356.
The Department of Health did not report hospitalizations on Thursday.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,991 people, or 46.1 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,009 partially vaccinated as of Thursday.
Booster shot information was not reported Thursday.
Wastewater surveillance for April 24-30 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.