Indiana County saw an increase of 154 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 83 on Sunday. There have been 900 cases reported this month, which exceeds the 821 cases reported in all of January 2021.
The seven-day average case count is 110.
There were 129 tests administered on Saturday and 102 on Sunday. The seven-day average is 106 tests per day.
Statewide, there was an increase of 33,650 reported Saturday and 24,683 reported Sunday.
There were two new deaths reported Saturday and none reported Sunday, bringing the county total to 306.
The department of health on Sunday reported 32 hospitalized with seven in the ICU and four on ventilators. IRMC last reported Friday that 24 were unvaccinated and six vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, IRMC reported four were unvaccinated and two were vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 50.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,454 people fully vaccinated and 4,905 partially vaccinated.
There were 104 booster shots reported Saturday and 60 reported Sunday, for a total of 14,672 since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Corrections.