Pennsylvania is shifting its public reporting to focus on COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, along with COVID-19 vaccinations.
The Pennsylvania Department of Heath reports that the COVID-19 dashboard will not be updated over the next several weeks while work is completed to make the information technology changes necessary to return to weekly reporting of hospitalizations and deaths. The vaccine dashboard will continue to be updated weekly.
There have been 402 cumulative deaths reported for Indiana County.
The Borough of Indiana Wastewater Surveillance report on June 23 indicates the presence of COVID-19 has remained constant since the last testing.
There were seven Bivalent boosters administered during the period of June 15-23, down from 19 the previous week. There have been a total of 9,822 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
Indiana County ranks among the lowest counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.3 percent and the Bivalent booster at 11.7 percent.
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population.
Only 16.2 percent of the age group 5-19 is fully vaccinated.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health
