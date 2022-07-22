COVID-19 23

Indiana County saw an increase of 127 new cases for July 14-20. The seven-day average is 18 cases per day. There have been 269 cases reported this month. There were 20,240 cases reported statewide.

The Department of Health reported nine hospitalized COVID patients on July 20, with two in the ICU and none on a ventilator. There has been one death in the county, bringing the total to 370.

