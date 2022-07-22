Indiana County saw an increase of 127 new cases for July 14-20. The seven-day average is 18 cases per day. There have been 269 cases reported this month. There were 20,240 cases reported statewide.
The Department of Health reported nine hospitalized COVID patients on July 20, with two in the ICU and none on a ventilator. There has been one death in the county, bringing the total to 370.
Wastewater surveillance for July 3 through 9 shows a decreasing presence of COVID-19. There is no report for the week of July 10 through16.
The CDC reports that the community risk level for Indiana County is low. Recommendations are to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if you have symptoms. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask. People may choose to mask at any time.
Indiana County continues to be one of the lowest in the state in the percentage of population vaccinated, ranking 58 of 67 counties; 53.0 percent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 37,440 or 46.7 percent of the population fully vaccinated and 5,094 partially vaccinated.
There were 50 first booster shots administered, for a total of 19,123 since it became available on Aug. 13, and 207 second boosters administered for a total of 3,610 since it became available on March 29.
The county ranks worse for younger age groups with 76.7 percent of those ages 5-24 unvaccinated.
Indiana County ranks 43 of 67 counties for those ages 5 to 9 with 12.1 percent vaccinated; 49 of 67 counties for those ages 10 to 14 at 21 percent; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 29.3 percent vaccinated.
Data for young adults over the last week shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were five administered last week and 19 for the the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
Vaccinations for ages 0 to 4 were reported for the first time with 36 administered.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID dashboard.
The PA DOH dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesday.