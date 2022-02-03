Indiana County saw an increase of 85 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. There have been 102 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 97.
Statewide, there was an increase of 7,305 cases reported.
There was one new death reported Wednesday, bringing the county total to 326. There have been two deaths reported this month.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported 26 hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, 12 are unvaccinated and 14 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, all are unvaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.3 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 35,987 people, or 44.9 percent, fully vaccinated and 5,115 partially vaccinated as of Wednesday. There were 27 boosters reported, for a total of 17,104 administered since Aug. 13.
