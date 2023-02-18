COVID-19 23

As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 63 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period Feb. 9-15, down from 65 for the previous week. The seven-day average is nine cases per day, a decrease from 9.3 cases per day for the previous week. There were 11,213 cases reported statewide, up from the 11,154 cases reported last week.

The PA Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday Feb. 15. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,152 from 1,180 the previous week . There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 392.