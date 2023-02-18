As reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were 63 new cases reported for Indiana County during the period Feb. 9-15, down from 65 for the previous week. The seven-day average is nine cases per day, a decrease from 9.3 cases per day for the previous week. There were 11,213 cases reported statewide, up from the 11,154 cases reported last week.
The PA Department of Health reported three hospitalized COVID patients on Wednesday Feb. 15. Hospitalizations across the state have decreased to 1,152 from 1,180 the previous week . There has been one death reported for Indiana County. The cumulative total is at 392.
The CDC report on Feb. 16 shows that the community risk level for Indiana County and most surrounding counties in the region at low risk.
Wastewater surveillance for the week of Feb. 12-18 is indicating a decreasing presence of COVID-19.
There have been 49 Bivalent boosters administered during the period of Feb. 9-15, up from 42 the previous week. The average Bivalent boosters per week continue to decline to an average of 64 per week over the last four weeks, down from a weekly average of 640 during the weeks ending Oct. 12-Nov. 23.
There have been a total of 9,459 Bivalent boosters administered since Sept. 2, 2022. The Bivalent boosters protect against both the original virus that causes COVID-19 and the Omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5.
There has been little increase in vaccinations administered in the under vaccinated population for several months, with 11 primary vaccines administered this week
The vaccination rate continues to be lowest among the younger population. Data for young adults for last week shows that there were no vaccinations administered to those ages 5-19.
Indiana County ranks 13 of 14 counties in the region in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated at 46.1 percent. The state average is 66.2 percent; Allegheny County with the highest percentage vaccinated at 74.2 percent and Bedford County the lowest at 38.4 percent.
Indiana County ranks 10 of 14 counties in the region in the percentage of the population with the Bivalent booster at 11.3 percent. The state average is 15.3 percent; Allegheny County with the highest percentage vaccinated at 22.1 percent and Bedford County the lowest at 8.0 percent.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for the Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the CDC.