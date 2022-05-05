Indiana County saw an increase of 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday. The seven-day average case count is 10.
There were 2,615 cases reported statewide.
There were no new deaths reported in the county, and the total remains at 356.
The Department of Health reported two hospitalized COVID patients, with none in the ICU or on a ventilator.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 52.4 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,979, or 46.1 percent, of people fully vaccinated and 5,013 partially vaccinated.
There were 53 booster shots reported, for a total of 18,593 administered since Aug. 13. There were 253 second booster shots reported, for a total of 1,776 since March 29. Both boosters were reported for the period of April 29 through May 4.
Indiana County ranks 59 of 67 counties by percent of population receiving at least one dose.
It ranks worse for younger age groups, at 47 of 67 for those ages 5 to 9 with 11.9 percent vaccinated; 50 of 67 for those ages 10 to 14 at 21.4 percent vaccinated; 63 of 67 for those ages 15 to 19 with 23.2 percent vaccinated; and 64 of 67 for those ages 20 to 24 at 28.9 percent vaccinated.
Data for children and young adults over the last four weeks shows no vaccinations administered to those ages 5 to 19. There were five administered the previous week and 22 for the previous four weeks to those ages 20 to 24.
That shows 76.9 percent of the population ages 5 to 24 are unvaccinated.
Wastewater surveillance for April 24-30 shows an increasing presence of COVID-19.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and IUP COVID Dashboard.