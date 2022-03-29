Indiana County COVID-19 report
Indiana County saw no increase in new case of COVID-19 reported on Monday. The seven-day average case count is two. There have been 189 cases reported this month.
Statewide, there was an increase of 279 cases reported.
There were no new deaths reported Monday, and the county total remains at 351.
Indiana Regional Medical Center reported five hospitalized COVID patients, with three in the ICU and two on ventilators. Of the hospitalized patients, four are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, two are unvaccinated and one is vaccinated.
VACCINE DATA
In Indiana County, 51.9 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 36,669 people, or 45.7 percent, fully vaccinated and 4,980 partially vaccinated as of Monday.
There were no booster shots reported, and a total of 18,149 has been administered since Aug. 13.
Source: This report is compiled by Ron Riley for The Indiana Gazette with data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Department of Corrections and IUP COVID Dashboard.