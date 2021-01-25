Indiana County saw an increase of 24 cases of COVID-19 in figures released Saturday by the state health department, and 10 more Sunday, raising the total 4,662 total cases. One additional death was reported Saturday, raising that total to 145.
A total of 52 of those deaths, as of Saturday, had occurred among those in assisted living, personal care and nursing homes. The county has now logged 16,359 negative tests.
The county’s positivity rate for the 14 days through Sunday was 28.1 percent.
The health department said Sunday that 1,286 county residents had received partial vaccination against coronavirus and 813 others had received full vaccines.
Statewide, the health department reported 5,785 new cases Saturday and 3,976 more on Sunday for a total of 803,933. The death toll for Pennsylvania increased 205 in Saturday’s report and 83 on Sunday to a total of 20,609 since the outbreak began.