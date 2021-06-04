Join organizers at Naturepalooza on Saturday at Blue Spruce Park. If you participated in the self-guided walks and posted pictures on the Facebook page with the #ICDecathlon2021, you are eligible for the prize drawing at 1 p.m.
Organizers thank all who participated in the fifth annual Indiana County Decathlon and the volunteers who developed and coordinated this year’s program of self-guided walks.
For copies of the self-guided tours throughout Indiana County, please stop by the table in the gazebo near Pavilion #1.
The Indiana County Decathlon was held this year between February and June 4 to encourage outdoor activities that explore Indiana County. WalkWorks of Indiana County, Indiana County Parks & Trails and the YMCA of Indiana County, along with a group of dedicated volunteers organized, coordinated and/or created the 14 events for this year’s Indiana County Decathlon.
All events were free and participants were able to and can continue to take the tours on their own time.
Barbara Hauge, program manager for Indiana County WalkWorks, noted, “With the social distancing guidelines this year, we provided self-guided walks that anyone can do when it works in their schedules. We were thrilled to hear of homeschool groups who used the history tour to educate their students on the local history provided by the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County.”
Contributions supporting the 2021 Decathlon came from the following: Cindy Rogers with Evergreen Conservancy; Dan Kelley from Blairsville; Dr. Kevin Patrick with the Historic Indiana, Pennsylvania Facebook Group; Jonathan Bogarts with the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County; Matt Genchur, Dr. Katie Farnsworth and Alysha Trexler with the Stormwater Education Partnership; Ed Patterson with Indiana County Parks & Trails; Daniel Roan with the Indiana County YMCA; Dr. Leslie Stenger and her students with IUP’s Exercise Science Program; Hannah Harley with The Spruce Art Residency; Denise Jennings-Doyle with the Blairsville Underground Railroad; and many others.
Stay up to date on our 2022 Indiana County Decathlon by liking the group on Facebook at Indiana County Walking Decathlon.