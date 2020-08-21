Most of Indiana County has moved from being considered “abnormally dry” to a “moderate drought,” according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Only the southern portion of the county remains in the abnormally dry range, according to the website.
Indiana County has seen just 0.70 inches of rain so far this month, according to AccuWeather. The normal amount by this point in August is 2.69 inches. The area received 4.33 inches of precipitation in July, just shy of the 4.91 inches typically measured for that month. For the year, the county is about 2 inches above normal with 32.38 inches recorded, compared to the average of 30.66 inches.
A moderate drought is described as:
• Irrigation use increases; hay and grain yields are lower than normal.
• Honey production declines.
• Wildfires and ground fires increase.
• Trees and landscaping are stressed; fish are stressed.
• Voluntary water conservation is requested.
• Reservoir and lake levels are below normal capacity.
The designation is the least severe of drought conditions. The U.S. Drought Monitor also lists “severe drought,” “extreme drought” and “exceptional drought” intensities. No area of Pennsylvania is included in any of these designations. Nowhere east of the Susquehanna River is in any sort of drought category.