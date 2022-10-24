Indiana County Fair Board
The Indiana County Fair Board held their annual post-fair meeting at the Rustic Lodge on Oct. 18. Planning has already begun for the 160th fair, which will be held at the J.S. Mack Community Park the week before Labor Day. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Vice President Ed Nehrig, Debbie Streams, President Ray Martin and John McMullen; and in the back row, Kyle Parks, Chris Nehrig, Brad Boyer, Ron Syster, Secretary Anthony Enciso, General Manager Alton Strong, Bob Neese, Cal Farren, Ron Parks and Tyler Nehrig. Not pictured is AJ Dindinger.

