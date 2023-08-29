It was Commissioners’ Day Monday at the Indiana County Fair.
Veterans and those older than 65 were admitted free.
There was the 4-H/FFA Open & Breeding Goat Show, which will be followed today by the Junior Swine Show and Showmanship, the Draft Horse and Miniature Horse shows and the Open Dairy Show and Junior Dairy Show and Showmanship.
Today is IRMC Day at the fair. Indiana Regional Medical Center has a trailer and is providing nightly blood-pressure screenings, as well as a series of programs each day this week.
On Monday, the Comprehensive Breast Center also was represented.
For IRMC Day, spokeswoman Annie D. Rizzo said, there will be various doctors on hand, including new ones and specialists, for a meet-and-greet.
Weight management will be a topic Wednesday, as well as the Bariatric Surgery Institute.
Cardiology is slated Thursday, including IRMC’s stroke team.
On Friday, it will be “meet our family medicine residents,” Rizzo said.
The livestock competition begins the day this morning.
Later in the evening, the Evergreen After School Club will announce the results and top fundraising team for its annual Kiss a Pig competition at 6:30 p.m. at the Indiana County Fair Grandstand.
Band Night will cap the schedule at 7 tonight.
There also are plenty of exhibits of all sorts on the fair grounds, from Christmas trees (sponsored by the Indiana County Christmas Tree Growers Association and Preston Fleming’s Christmas Tree Farms) to a “Court of Honor” where one of the first displays are rows of jams and jellies, to a woodworking display.
“Our mission is to educate woodturners and the general public in the art and craft of woodturning,” says the paperwork next to the lathe where Indiana County Woodturning Association President Dave Fairman hopes to attract fairgoers to what his club does — including the production of wooden tops.
“One member is a traveling nurse, Daryl Gray from the Punxsutawney area, who volunteers to serve on Mercy Ships,” Fairman said. “Daryl sent 150 tops to children in Africa.”
The club meets twice a month. More details can be found at www.indianacountywoodturners.org.
The fair seems to provide something for everyone. In addition to a variety of 4-H and open exhibits, there’s a Kiddie Farm, a miniature farm display (open with buildings), a train show, an antique display, C&L Shows, entertainment on the community stage, a petting zoo, a Jurassic Kingdom Park, Circus Incredibles, the Chainsaw Artist Boone Hill Gallery, a Rock N Roll Pet Show, and the Indiana County Fair History Exhibit, in the corner of an exhibition building for audiences from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day of the fair.
