Entering the Indiana County Fair from its Wayne Avenue entrance, you might be greeted by Miss Kala and her menacing menagerie of dinosaurs, the mischievous monkey Bongo playing pranks on Mike Zaffuto in his Rock and Roll Pet Store, or hear the roar of chainsaws and other tools as Corey Lancaster of Boon Hill Gallery works on his latest wooden creation.
These shows have been staples of the fair for years, and continue to draw in crowds of all ages.
“It depends on the area,” Lancaster, a chainsaw artist from Princeton, N.C., said, “but most of the time all the dads are watching me while the kids are running around.”
“We’ve always had great crowds here,” Miss Kala, host of the Jurassic Kingdom Park, said. “Every once and a while we’d get the rainy day crowd, but once the weather picks back up the crowd comes back in.”
The Jurassic Kingdom Park are performers based out of Atlanta who tour the country teaching their audience about dinosaurs with fossils and their own “live” dinosaurs: Sarah, the new-born triceratops; Sparky, the 2-year-old T-rex; and their own full-grown velociraptor, Blue, among others.
While not able to recreate the science behind the film “Jurassic Park,” which just celebrated its 30th anniversary in June, the puppeteers behind the dinos still provide a terrifying, yet fun, experience for the kids brave enough to step close to the fence.
“It’s fun traveling,” Miss Kala said. “Everything has its ups and downs, mechanically we had some engine trouble with our vehicle, but as far as going to the fairs, we get to teach people about dinosaurs and its really, really fun.”
Next to the ancient lizards, Lancaster offers a more grounded experience for those who want to sit back, relax and don’t mind the roar of a chainsaw.
“I really like doing super realistic (sculptures),” he said, “or something that’s crazy off the top, with the freedom of doing what I want.”
While he’s been carving at the county fair for three years, he’s been working with wood for 10 years ever since his grandfather asked him to make small mushroom sculptures for his garden. It started as just a simple side hustle, but eventually grew into a full-time job.
“I usually do small, cookie-cutter stuff,” Lancaster said, “like bears, owls, and cardinals, stuff people can easily take home. The rest of the year I’m doing higher-end commission and on-site stuff at my shop.”
Though his title is chainsaw artist, many different tools go into creating a sculpture. Strewn about on his table, one can find grinders, chisels and even a blow torch, but the end results, like the cardinal that sits outside his tent, are works of art.
After Lancaster’s carvings quiet down and the piece is ready to display, Zaffuto opens his “rock and roll pet store” and invites kids to sing and dance and perform magic tricks.
“I’ve been doing this for 25 years,” he said. “I started this when my kids were little. I’ve been a musician all my life and wrote some of these songs and created a little show around it.”
While some of the “pets” in the show are puppets, like Bongo, a monkey who likes to escape and let the other animals out, some animals are very real. Using his tricks, Zaffuto conjures rabbits, chinchillas and other furry friends to the amazement of his audience.
“I try to be real kid-friendly,” he said, “and don’t do anything questionable in front of the kids.”
All three performers have worked throughout the week of the fair and will continue their shows until Saturday, with extra showings available on the final day of the fair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.