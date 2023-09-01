Entering the Indiana County Fair from its Wayne Avenue entrance, you might be greeted by Miss Kala and her menacing menagerie of dinosaurs, the mischievous monkey Bongo playing pranks on Mike Zaffuto in his Rock and Roll Pet Store, or hear the roar of chainsaws and other tools as Corey Lancaster of Boon Hill Gallery works on his latest wooden creation.

These shows have been staples of the fair for years, and continue to draw in crowds of all ages.