Olivia Short, left, was crowned 2023 Indiana County Fair Queen and Rylee Lee was named alternate fair queen Sunday as the fair officially opened for the week.
Olivia, 16, of Marion Center, is the daughter of Brian and Karen Short and a junior at Marion Center Area High School. Rylee, 18, of Commodore, is the daughter of Samantha Lee and a 2023 graduate of Purchase Line High School.
The fair continues today, Indiana County Commissioner Day, with the 4-H/FFA open and breeding goat show and stock gas and diesel pulls. Veterans and senior citizens are admitted free today; patrons can enter the fairgrounds for free until 2 p.m., through Friday. Admission after 2 p.m. is $10 to the grounds and grandstands (children 2 and younger are admitted free). Ride passes are available for an extra cost through C&L Shows.
