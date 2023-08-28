Olivia Short, left, was crowned 2023 Indiana County Fair Queen and Rylee Lee was named alternate fair queen Sunday as the fair officially opened for the week.

Olivia, 16, of Marion Center, is the daughter of Brian and Karen Short and a junior at Marion Center Area High School. Rylee, 18, of Commodore, is the daughter of Samantha Lee and a 2023 graduate of Purchase Line High School.