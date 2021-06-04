It’s coming back.
With mask-free and shoulder-to-shoulder jubilant crowds, the Indiana County Fair will open for a 159th year abiding by its age-old mission, “presenting the best and near best in many activities, programs, and projects for proper and deserved recognition,” starting Aug. 29 at the J.S. Mack Community Center fairgrounds in White Township.
Undoubtedly Indiana County’s largest single social casualty of 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, the county fair by its absence last year left thousands of participants, exhibitors and visitors scrambling to find alternate activities.
4-H kids staged online shows of their livestock and competed in the kinds of skills and talents, like digital photography and graphic design, that lent themselves best to showing on the internet.
Some of the food vendors that drew long lines of loyal diners each year to the midway instead booked the parking lot of the Indiana Mall to assure locals of their stromboli fixes.
“People really missed the food. That was one of the biggest comments last year, that they didn’t get their fair food,” Fair General Manager Ed Nehrig said Thursday. “They had the opportunity there (at the mall), but they didn’t have the atmosphere.”
That’s just a part of what’s coming back. The tastes and smells of the food court. The packed grandstand for High School Band Night. The rollicking fun of the truck and tractor pulls.
The county fair board of directors pulled the trigger Wednesday evening. But as much as the decision starts a fast-paced schedule to get all in order, Nehrig said a lot of the planning had been done in advance with the expectation of a rollback in state and CDC health guidelines.
“We were working toward this goal,” Nehrig said. “With all the restrictions being lifted, it’s going to make it much easier as long as things stay open for us. And nobody knows that, of course.
“It will be as normal as it was in the past. We may institute some safety things like hand-sanitizing stations. But as we understand it, we can go full-tilt just the same as we have in the past.”
Family and Faith Day will open the fair with free admission.
The board will crown a new fair queen. Activities will ramp up around midday the rest of the week.
The admission fee will apply starting at 2 p.m. daily except on senior citizens’ and military veterans’ get-in-free days.
4-H and FFA students will bring in their animals for show and auction. Amusement rides and games will line the midway. Entertainment events are planned every evening in front of the grandstand.
The only departure from tradition will be the Wednesday night show by a country music act of some acclaim. It’s too late to book an act less than three months from Sept. 1.
In its place, Nehrig said, the fair will present a "side-by-side" off-road vehicle racing event on the track.
“I’m just happy that we can get back to normal and have our events,” Nehrig said. “In my mind, it’s all about having the events for the kids, and giving them the opportunity to show their animals and have band night and cheerleader night. We’re pretty youth-oriented and this is our opportunity to offer something for the young people again.”
Resuming the county fair will bring back some economic oomph to the area, as fairgoers open their wallets to see the shows, play the games, eat the food and patronize the exhibitors, especially the local nonprofits that rely on heavy crowds to make their fundraising efforts a success.
“I think the ones that probably wanted it the most are the young folks who will show their livestock and the others in the home ec building, who want the opportunity to exhibit their projects,” Nehrig said. “Of course everybody has their personal desires.”
Most facets of the county fair will come together as naturally as in the past, Nehrig said. 4-H members started raising their animals many, many months ago. Contractors who provide various background services have kept in touch with Nehrig’s office and the fair board.
“One of the most difficult things is getting everybody we have contracts with to be updated,” Nehrig said. “And we have done that. We have been working with them in hopes that the fair would go on.
“For example, I’ve contacted the eight machine dealers who display at our fair and they all have said they would be back to display farm machinery again this year. Our sponsors are supporting us and that was one of our concerns; we have huge number of folks that take sponsorships and we were concerned with the way the economy has been. In almost all cases, they still are supporting us.”
Nehrig said his first order of business Thursday was to send the yearly premium book for printing. That had been in the works for months.
Another task will be an overhaul of the fair’s website to promote the 2021 events.
The harness racing schedule has been set. The owners and breeders will race their horses on the Thursday and Friday before the fair begins, allowing the fair board to prepare the track for fair events.
Now Nehrig and his staff of superintendents have the go-ahead to stage the Indiana County Fair that fairgoers have come to expect.
“It’s about getting back in the groove, I guess. We have a sequence and we missed several months of it and we’re jamming things together a little but. But everybody is working hard and I’m sure it’s going to come together.”