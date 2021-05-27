The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will open for the 2021 season on June 5. The Saturday market is open from 9 a.m. until noon behind S&T Bank at Eighth and Church streets in downtown Indiana.
Wednesday evening markets will begin June 9 on Wayne Avenue across from the KCAC. Wednesday hours are 3:30 until 6 p.m. The markets are open June through October, with more than one dozen vendors selling on a typical market day.
A producer-only market, ICFM is made up of member-farmers who grow and produce the items they sell. No re-sale of goods is permitted at this market, ensuring that customers know exactly where their products are coming from. This twice-a-week market offers fresh, local vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, meats, eggs, honey and more.
ICFM is also a local-only market with producers coming from Indiana County and neighboring counties only. This market is committed to supporting neighbors through the promotion of local businesses as well as supplying good food to community members.
The farmers’ market will continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols including mask-wearing and physical distancing.
“We are thankful for our customers who have continued to support us throughout the pandemic,” said Lisa Yoder, ICFM market manager. “Operating the market safely has enabled our farmers to continue providing food for the community.”
Many Indiana County residents face food insecurity. According to Feeding Pennsylvania, one in nine Pennsylvanians struggles with hunger, and the economic downturn due to the pandemic has increased the number of residents suffering from lack of access to food.
As a nonprofit charitable organization, the ICFM raises funds to support a matching program, providing free ICFM Foodbucks, which may be spent like SNAP dollars, to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to increase our customers’ buying power at the farmers’ market.
New this year, ICFM secured a Specialty Crop Block Grant to promote the production of Pennsylvania specialty crops while expanding the matching program to provide matching for Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program benefits which are utilized by WIC recipients and low-income seniors.
SNAP/EBT, credit and debit cards may be swiped during Saturday farmers’ markets. Card dollars will be converted into tokens which may be used at both Saturday and Wednesday markets with participating vendors.
Community members can learn more by visiting indianafarmmarket.org.