The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will open for the 2022 season on Saturday, June 4. The Saturday market is open from 9 a.m. until noon behind S&T Bank at South Eighth and Church streets in downtown Indiana.
Wednesday evening markets will begin June 8 at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance near the Community Garden at 750 S. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701. Wednesday hours are 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Both markets are open June through October, with more than one dozen vendors selling on a typical market day. Offerings include fresh, local vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, meats, eggs, honey and more.
Increasing access to healthy foods is integral to the mission of ICFM, which raises funds from individual donors, businesses and grants to support matching programs for SNAP, Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program for WIC recipients and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program recipients to help families increase their buying power for fresh, healthy foods. This farmers’ market will match SNAP/EBT, FMNP and SFMNP funds up to $20 in “FoodBucks” and “Crop Cash” per market visit at the Saturday market information booth. FoodBucks, Crop Cash and tokens may be used at both the Saturday and Wednesday markets with participating vendors. Visitors may also go to the info booth to learn how to apply for SNAP.
“We grow vegetables to feed people,” said John-Paul Runyan of John-Paul’s Farm, “so any small thing we can do to achieve that is a step in the right direction. We’re proud to be members of this market.”
ICFM is a producer-only, local-only market made up of member-farmers who grow and produce the items they sell within Indiana County and neighboring counties. Resale of goods is not permitted at this market, ensuring that customers are purchasing from the people producing their products.
Community members can learn more by visiting indianafarmmarket.org.