Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that more than $5.4 million in Community Development Block Grant competitive, set-aside funding is being distributed to help five communities update existing water and/or sewer systems in Indiana, Jefferson, Butler, Fayette, and Potter counties.
The governor said $230,000 is going toward providing public water service to residents of the Metz Road area in White Township. The governor's office said 31 occupied households in that area, between Route 954 and Ferguson Road, currently have private wells producing water that is undrinkable and/or an insufficient quantity to support daily living.
The project will be conducted in three phases, with one of the phases funded through CDBG. That phase will construct 5,200 linear feet of water line from the beginning of Metz Road to the intersection of Ferguson Road, providing water service to 13 households.
As announced last October at a meeting of the Indiana County Commissioners, the first phase involves the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Bureau of Abandoned Mines arranging for extension of existing municipal water service along Route 954 to Metz Road.
The next phase, county planner LuAnn Zak said, would be administered by the county and funded by CDBG. It calls for running water pipelines from 954 to the Metz Road “T” intersection with Ferguson Road.
The final phase, to be financed by the Homer City-based Central Indiana County Water Authority, is designed for extension of water service along Ferguson Road to tie in with existing CICWA lines and to add service to 10 more households on Metz Road.