Pa public utility commission

Indiana County and its municipalities will get $506,165.63 in an Act 13 disbursement for 2022, the state Public Utility Commission announced Tuesday.

That includes $245,542.77 for the county itself, with $146,600.80 coming from the portion of Act 13 funds going to counties and municipalities with gas wells, and $98,941.97 from the state’s Marcellus Legacy disbursement.