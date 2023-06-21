Indiana County and its municipalities will get $506,165.63 in an Act 13 disbursement for 2022, the state Public Utility Commission announced Tuesday.
That includes $245,542.77 for the county itself, with $146,600.80 coming from the portion of Act 13 funds going to counties and municipalities with gas wells, and $98,941.97 from the state’s Marcellus Legacy disbursement.
The PUC said that is less than one percent of the $278,881,450 being distributed from this year’s intake of impact fees on natural gas producers.
The announced distribution drew positive responses from some corners.
“Among Pennsylvania’s many competitive advantages is our robust natural gas supply, which provides Pennsylvania families and businesses with affordable and reliable energy,” Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “The natural gas industry, directly and indirectly, supports nearly half a million family-sustaining jobs.”
Separately, $260,622.86 was divided among the 38 Indiana County municipalities, with nine getting $10,000 or more: The townships of Center ($53,938.72), Armstrong ($29,222.05), Cherryhill ($29,107.27), Green ($20,108.68), North Mahoning ($16,907.64), White ($14,236.36), Brush Valley ($13,115.62) and Young ($12,919.32) and Indiana Borough ($10,716.08).
“Policymakers should note that Pennsylvania’s unique approach to a severance tax allows the entire Commonwealth to benefit from the natural gas produced here,” Marcellus Shale Coalition President David Callahan said. “It’s a structure that no other energy-producing state uses, providing a valuable revenue stream that directly benefits municipalities, state agencies and environmental programs.”
The PUC said county and municipal governments directly affected by drilling will receive a total of $157,349,593 for the 2022 reporting year.
Meanwhile, another $103,641,907 will be transferred to the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects, rehabilitation of greenways and other projects throughout the state.
Finally, another $17,889,950 will be distributed to state agencies, also as specified by Act 13.
In Indiana County, the rest of the breakdown, all from the distribution to counties and municipalities with gas wells, is as follows:
• Twelve municipalities will get between $2,500 and $10,000: The townships of West Wheatfield ($8,044.02), Rayne ($5,387.10), Burrell ($4,503.92), Washington ($4,116.95), Conemaugh ($3,742.03) and South Mahoning ($3,264.88), Blairsville Borough ($2,897.60), and the townships of Canoe ($2,845.21), East Wheatfield ($2,818.99), Montgomery ($2,611.80), West Mahoning ($2,558.86) and Pine ($2,558.11).
• Seven municipalities will get between $1,000 and $2,500: The townships of East Mahoning ($2,346.30), Buffington ($2,084.98), Grant ($2,001.80) and Blacklick ($1,961.54), Homer City Borough ($1,562.81), Banks Township ($1,561.28) and Clymer Borough ($1,383.42).
• Rounding out the list are the boroughs of Saltsburg ($706.20), Cherry Tree ($291.75), Ernest ($189.87), Marion Center ($185.19), Glen Campbell ($173.22), Creekside ($145.65), Plumville ($126.76), Shelocta ($113.57), Armagh ($93.31) and Smicksburg ($74.00).
With this year’s distribution, PUC spokesman Nils Hagen-Frederiksen said, the PUC has collected and distributed more than $2.5 billion to Pennsylvania communities.
He said the commission has forwarded the information also made public Tuesday to the state Department of Treasury and expects payments to be distributed in early July.
