HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust announced Wednesday that estimated distributions totaling $78.3 million will be made by the Trust to counties, litigating subdivisions, and the commonwealth for 2023.
That includes $9,394.10 in the first of seven annual payments to Indiana County as a litigating party, and $33,353.78 as a county, according to a statement from the trust.
Payments to other area counties include $29,593.54 to Armstrong, $77,499.92 to Cambria, $4,601.44 to Clearfield, $9,229.67 to Jefferson, and $157,588.05 to Westmoreland.
The trust said these distributions arise from settlements obtained to date through litigation against opioid manufacturers and distributors by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
The trust said Indiana County would get as a litigating party $59,679.99, including $7,360.04 in 2024, $7,493.86 in 2025, four annual payments of $6,824.76 from 2026 through 2029, and $8,162.95 in 2030.
As individual counties, Indiana would get $481,802, Armstrong $209,600, Allegheny $3,985,851, Butler $473,501, Cambria $548,902, Clarion $50,843, Clearfield $103,416, Jefferson $65,370, and Westmoreland $1,116,135.
In December 2021, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution that committed the county to terms of the trust, which planned to utilize a $26 billion opioid settlement.
In a visit to the Indiana Country Club prior to the commissioners’ vote, then-state Attorney General (and now Gov.) Josh Shapiro said it will bring up to $5.35 million to Indiana County.
The Shapiro said he was impressed with how various agencies were working together regarding that settlement, which he thought could bring up to $4.7 million to Armstrong County and $1.3 million to Clarion County, partners with Indiana County in the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission based near Shelocta.
“These are the people who deal with this day in and day out,” Commissioner R. Michael Keith told Shapiro at the Indiana Country Club.
As a result of the settlements, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania entered an order on July 12, 2022, that created the trust as the conduit for distribution of payments received from the manufacturers and distributors which will occur over a period of 18 years.
The order directs the trust to provide notice of the amount to be received each year to all 67 counties and each of the litigating subdivisions identified in the order by Sept. 1 of each year.
Distributions to each county and litigating subdivision will be paid on or about Dec. 15.
The estimated distribution to each county, litigating subdivision, and the commonwealth has been calculated by the OAG. In the interest of full transparency, the notice posted by the Trust on its website includes a complete spreadsheet prepared by the OAG identifying the distribution to be made to each county, litigating subdivision, and the Commonwealth and the basis on which the distribution has been calculated. This amount supplements the $131 million distributed to counties, litigating subdivisions, and the commonwealth in 2022.
The trust said it has been advised by the Office of the Attorney General that additional settlements may be achieved with manufacturers and distributors which, if finalized, will further supplement future such payments. Distribution amounts will change due to payment of administrative and litigation costs, both of which will come off the top, as well as the possibility of receipt of settlement funds from additional sources before disbursement occurs later this year and potential changes in the Mallinckrodt bankruptcy.
The information provided is, however, a reasonable estimate of what each recipient will receive.
