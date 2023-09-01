Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Gov. Josh Shapiro, then state attorney general, joined local stakeholders in an Indiana Country Club roundtable on Dec. 7, 2021, about the opioid settlement he and three other attorneys general reached with three major pharmaceutical distributors and a manufacturer of opioids. A distribution of funds related to that agreement was announced Wednesday.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette file photo

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust announced Wednesday that estimated distributions totaling $78.3 million will be made by the Trust to counties, litigating subdivisions, and the commonwealth for 2023.

That includes $9,394.10 in the first of seven annual payments to Indiana County as a litigating party, and $33,353.78 as a county, according to a statement from the trust.