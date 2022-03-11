For years, the Indiana County Health Care Consortium held an awards ceremony to honor members of the community who excel in the health field.
Due to the COVID-19, for the past two years, the ceremony was canceled because of the pandemic.
Honorees in 2020 received a plaque, but in 2021, the group decide to purchase a bench for placement outside the Indiana Borough municipal building at Eighth and Water streets.
The bench is “in memory of those lost and in thanks for all the community members that went above and beyond during the pandemic,” according to members.
The bench has been placed at the corner of the building near Eighth and Water streets.