Some familiar names were among the winners in a recent field day event held by Penn State Extension to give youth 4-H members from across the commonwealth an opportunity to explore their interest in wildlife and forestry.
Those honored for top achievements in forestry science included, in first place, Elizabeth Bruner, of Indiana County.
In second there was a five-way tie that included Sadie Palfrey, John Bruner, Maggie Palfrey and Nathan Kennedy, all of Indiana County; and Keith Biddle of Blair County.
Wyatt Conoway and Audrey Marko, of Clinton County placed third, Elliot Heim of Montour County was fourth, and Danielle LaVan of Indiana County was fifth.
The team of Elizabeth and John Bruner and of Sadie and Maggie Palfrey will represent Pennsylvania at the National 4-H Forestry Invitational, July 23-27 in Weston, W. Va.
There also was a wildlife science competition, where Carson Riley of Huntingdon County finished first, Grace Ziegmont of York County second, and Madison Cousins of Armstrong County third. There was a fourth place tie between Carley Locke, of Crawford County; Gideon Sensenig, of Lancaster County; Jasper Martin, of Montour County; and Olivia Creek, of Cumberland County, while fifth place went to Isaiah Snyder of Blair County.
The top scorers in that competition will represent Pennsylvania at the 2023 National Wildlife Habitat Evaluation Program Invitational, July 30-Aug. 2 in Milford, Iowa.
The ecoregion of focus for this year will be the Great Plains grasslands and tallgrass/mixed prairie.
Teens hoping to attend national 4-H competitions in wildlife and forestry competed in knowledge and skills tests.
There was an “Exploratory Tract” for youth ages 7-11 that included hands-on wildlife and forestry educational activities and guest speakers.
Its theme was “Big, Bigger and Biggest!” and featured workshops on invasive plant species, amphibians and reptiles, wildlife population dynamics, and more.
There also was a “Science Tract” that offered youth ages 12-18 a chance to participate in a series of educational sessions to increase their knowledge and skills related to wildlife and forest sciences.
The event was a collaboration among state 4-H program staff, volunteers and council members; faculty in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Management in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences; Penn State Extension educators; and the Pennsylvania Sustainable Forestry Initiative.
The Pennsylvania Forest Products Association helped sponsor this event.
Also on hand were guest speakers Derek Eberly, from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, who spoke on youth leadership opportunities in conservation throughout Pennsylvania; and Makayla Whaling, from the Pennsylvania Game Commission, who led a seminar on Pennsylvania elk.
