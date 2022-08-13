IRMC interns

Pictured from left are David Fyock, Dr. Dan Clark and Tommy Letso.

 Submitted photo

It’s been the experience of a lifetime, preparing two Indiana University of Pennsylvania students for their lifetime careers.

David Fyock and Tommy Letso, biology pre-medicine majors at IUP from Indiana County, are completing Indiana Regional Medical Center’s Pre-Med Undergraduate Summer Internship, shadowing physicians from eight different medical specialties, one each week of the eight-week internship.

